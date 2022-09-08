In the case of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL), what’s next?

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) closed the day trading at 5.43 up 4.22% from the previous closing price of $5.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5963812 shares were traded. TAL reached its highest trading level at $5.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.90 from $7.60 previously.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Overweight on March 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $4.40.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAL has reached a high of $6.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TAL traded about 8.12M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TAL traded about 11.25M shares per day. A total of 646.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 500.31M. Insiders hold about 83.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TAL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 48.08M with a Short Ratio of 1.38, compared to 26.2M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.01, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $-0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $822M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $922.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, down -79.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $951M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.