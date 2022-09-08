Invest in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) closed at 2.89 in the last session, up 8.24% from day before closing price of $2.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3707195 shares were traded. CDE reached its highest trading level at $2.8900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CDE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $3.50.

Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its Buy to Hold on February 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.75.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 4,507 led to the insider holds 206,019 shares of the business.

Whelan Thomas S bought 10,000 shares of CDE for $42,490 on Feb 25. The SVP & CFO now owns 406,683 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Feb 25, another insider, Routledge Michael, who serves as the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 11,760 shares for $4.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,086 and bolstered with 189,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CDE has reached a high of $7.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9632, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1748.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CDE traded on average about 4.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.65M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 276.53M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CDE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.42M with a Short Ratio of 3.98, compared to 19.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.56% and a Short% of Float of 6.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $-0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $-0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.11, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CDE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $854.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $805.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $832.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $832.83M, down -0.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $851.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $915M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.