Invest in MGM Resorts International (MGM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at 33.59 in the last session, up 2.50% from day before closing price of $32.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4074578 shares were traded. MGM reached its highest trading level at $33.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.68.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MGM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Negative to Neutral on March 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $36 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Swartz Janet bought 14,230 shares for $35.05 per share. The transaction valued at 498,784 led to the insider holds 19,858 shares of the business.

IAC Inc. bought 51,100 shares of MGM for $1,758,351 on Aug 23. The 10% Owner now owns 64,723,602 shares after completing the transaction at $34.41 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, IAC Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 148,000 shares for $33.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,999,440 and bolstered with 64,672,502 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $51.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.32.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MGM traded on average about 5.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 417.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 315.37M. Insiders hold about 17.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.87M with a Short Ratio of 3.41, compared to 17.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MGM is 0.01, which was 0.01 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.20. The current Payout Ratio is 0.10% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $1.71, with 15 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.68B, up 27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.51B and the low estimate is $12.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.