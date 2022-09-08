Invest in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) closed at 3.80 in the last session, down -1.55% from day before closing price of $3.86. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1367856 shares were traded. TERN reached its highest trading level at $3.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TERN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.60 and its Current Ratio is at 23.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 02, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $32.

On March 02, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on March 02, 2021, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Vivo Opportunity, LLC bought 1,500,000 shares for $2.42 per share. The transaction valued at 3,630,000 led to the insider holds 2,981,592 shares of the business.

Lu Hongbo bought 1,500,000 shares of TERN for $3,630,000 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 2,981,592 shares after completing the transaction at $2.42 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,690,000 shares for $2.42 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,929,800 and bolstered with 4,744,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 96.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TERN has reached a high of $13.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9672, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6541.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TERN traded on average about 337.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 99.56k shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TERN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 73.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.18, compared to 499.87k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.29% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.68, while EPS last year was $-0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.61, with high estimates of $-0.54 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.18 and $-2.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.38. EPS for the following year is $-2.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $-2.13 and $-2.45.