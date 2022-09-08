Invest in Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $38.11 in the most recent trading day, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) closed at 40.02, up 5.01%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1319319 shares were traded. TWST reached its highest trading level at $40.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.14.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TWST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Banyai William sold 1,275 shares for $41.94 per share. The transaction valued at 53,474 led to the insider holds 256,779 shares of the business.

THORBURN JAMES M sold 9,000 shares of TWST for $436,635 on Aug 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 38,831 shares after completing the transaction at $48.51 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, THORBURN JAMES M, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 4,900 shares for $51.22 each. As a result, the insider received 250,971 and left with 38,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWST has reached a high of $139.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.10M shares per day over the past 3-months and 827.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 56.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.49M. Shares short for TWST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.66M with a Short Ratio of 5.11, compared to 6.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.84% and a Short% of Float of 11.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.18 and a low estimate of $-1.4, while EPS last year was $-0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.37, with high estimates of $-1.31 and low estimates of $-1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.56 and $-4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.73. EPS for the following year is $-4.54, with 8 analysts recommending between $-3.32 and $-5.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $196.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.33M, up 48.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $272M and the low estimate is $250M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.