Investing in BioVie Inc. (BIVI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, BioVie Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.11, down -9.59% from its previous closing price of $3.44. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.2800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14748489 shares were traded. BIVI reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BIVI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On January 15, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when KIM JOANNE WENDY bought 2,000 shares for $5.40 per share. The transaction valued at 10,798 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIVI has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2676, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4160.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BIVI traded 66.12K shares on average per day over the past three months and 91.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.43M. Insiders hold about 79.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIVI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 78.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 73.04k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.31% and a Short% of Float of 0.63%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.99 and $-1.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.12. EPS for the following year is $-1.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.75 and $-1.66.