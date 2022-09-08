Investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at 97.11, up 5.58% from its previous closing price of $91.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1074670 shares were traded. ORA reached its highest trading level at $97.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ORA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 26, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $75 from $94 previously.

On May 07, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $91 to $72.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on January 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $86.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Granot David sold 727 shares for $96.00 per share. The transaction valued at 69,792 led to the insider holds 2,922 shares of the business.

Granot David sold 455 shares of ORA for $42,315 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 2,922 shares after completing the transaction at $93.00 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, STERN STANLEY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $96.85 each. As a result, the insider received 726,375 and left with 6,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ormat’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 86.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 50.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 8.62. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORA has reached a high of $98.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 86.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ORA traded 800.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 595.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.57M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ORA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 7.44, compared to 3.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 12.87%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, ORA has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.48. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.69.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.43 and $1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.29. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.99 and $1.74.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $164.61M. It ranges from a high estimate of $174.66M to a low estimate of $150M. As of the current estimate, Ormat Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $147.75M, an estimated increase of 11.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $174.02M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $11.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $180M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.32M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $727.87M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $714M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $720.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $663.08M, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $869.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891M and the low estimate is $850.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.