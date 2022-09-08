Investing in Unity Software Inc. (U) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) closed at 39.11 up 1.14% from its previous closing price of $38.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7658863 shares were traded. U reached its highest trading level at $39.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Unity Software Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1340.72. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Whitten Marc sold 6,546 shares for $45.93 per share. The transaction valued at 300,658 led to the insider holds 252,744 shares of the business.

Visoso Luis Felipe sold 9,894 shares of U for $454,530 on Aug 26. The SVP and CFO now owns 314,251 shares after completing the transaction at $45.94 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, Helgason David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,333 shares for $48.09 each. As a result, the insider received 400,734 and left with 9,143,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, U has reached a high of $210.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, U has traded an average of 9.57M shares per day and 5.57M over the past ten days. A total of 296.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 280.78M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for U as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.50, compared to 22.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.47% and a Short% of Float of 16.28%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.27, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.05, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.6 and $-0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.84 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $298.3M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $342M to a low estimate of $289M. As of the current estimate, Unity Software Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.56M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for U’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.11B, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.18B and the low estimate is $1.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.