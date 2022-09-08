Is Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) closed at 1.59 in the last session, up 6.71% from day before closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1396154 shares were traded. BHG reached its highest trading level at $1.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4600.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BHG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 04 when Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 210,000 led to the insider holds 230,000 shares of the business.

Kadre Manuel bought 100,000 shares of BHG for $209,000 on Mar 04. The Director now owns 350,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Dec 10, another insider, Kadre Manuel, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,000 shares for $4.45 each. As a result, the insider paid 356,000 and bolstered with 130,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHG has reached a high of $10.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7956, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3970.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BHG traded on average about 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.24M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 629.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 593.41M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.33M with a Short Ratio of 6.62, compared to 14.02M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.11 and $-1.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.48. EPS for the following year is $-0.77, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-1.15.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.81B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.85B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Bright Health Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.75B, an increase of 62.70% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.69B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.03B, up 75.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.96B and the low estimate is $7.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.