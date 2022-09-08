Is Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After closing at $7.01 in the most recent trading day, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed at 7.33, up 4.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2323230 shares were traded. JMIA reached its highest trading level at $7.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JMIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 14, 2020, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.8M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 99.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.88M. Shares short for JMIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 6.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.