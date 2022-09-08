Is Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) closed at 57.52 in the last session, up 6.85% from day before closing price of $53.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4287815 shares were traded. MTCH reached its highest trading level at $57.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MTCH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 03, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $68 from $145 previously.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $140 to $115.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Kim Bernard Jin bought 16,000 shares for $63.58 per share. The transaction valued at 1,017,280 led to the insider holds 16,000 shares of the business.

LEVIN JOSEPH sold 163,220 shares of MTCH for $28,519,665 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 35,475 shares after completing the transaction at $174.73 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, LEVIN JOSEPH, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,976 shares for $165.22 each. As a result, the insider received 987,376 and left with 35,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Match’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 168.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.86. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has reached a high of $182.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 94.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MTCH traded on average about 3.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.68M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 285.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 278.79M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.87, compared to 9.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.97% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MTCH, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 18, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2015. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 19 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.68 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.78 and low estimates of $0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.95 and $2.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.44. EPS for the following year is $2.92, with 22 analysts recommending between $3.86 and $2.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTCH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.98B, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.28B and the low estimate is $3.77B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.