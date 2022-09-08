Is this a Prime Time To acquire Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) stock

The price of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) closed at 148.20 in the last session, up 6.07% from day before closing price of $139.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237879 shares were traded. BURL reached its highest trading level at $148.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $138.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BURL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 02, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $183.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on June 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $175.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Burlington’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 61.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BURL has reached a high of $314.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 201.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BURL traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.59M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 65.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.30M. Shares short for BURL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 3.32, compared to 3.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $2.01 and low estimates of $0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $4.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.17. EPS for the following year is $8.37, with 21 analysts recommending between $10.3 and $6.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BURL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.31B, down -1.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.17B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.76B and the low estimate is $8.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.