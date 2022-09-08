Is this a Prime Time To acquire eHealth Inc. (EHTH) stock

After closing at $4.86 in the most recent trading day, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) closed at 5.26, up 8.23%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1498493 shares were traded. EHTH reached its highest trading level at $5.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.82.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EHTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.40 and its Current Ratio is at 11.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 21, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when WOLF DALE B bought 10,000 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 99,940 led to the insider holds 35,000 shares of the business.

WOLF DALE B bought 10,000 shares of EHTH for $105,620 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 25,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.56 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Morelock Phillip A, who serves as the Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $11.75 each. As a result, the insider received 82,250 and left with 37,365 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EHTH has reached a high of $47.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 456.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 583.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EHTH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 1.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.03% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.8 and a low estimate of $-1.72, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.69, with high estimates of $-1.24 and low estimates of $-1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.63 and $-3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.55. EPS for the following year is $-1.66, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.79 and $-2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EHTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $467.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $450.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $459.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $538.2M, down -14.60% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $498M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $522.4M and the low estimate is $473.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.