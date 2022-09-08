It’s a good day to be an Genuine Parts Company (GPC) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Genuine Parts Company’s stock clocked out at 161.95, up 2.90% from its previous closing price of $157.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1566695 shares were traded. GPC reached its highest trading level at $162.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $157.66.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.91 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.91.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 13, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $142.

Goldman Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on May 04, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $125.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Genuine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPC has reached a high of $161.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $115.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 135.84.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GPC traded 839.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 872.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 138.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GPC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.06% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.18, GPC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 44.10% for GPC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 02, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.14 and a low estimate of $1.99, while EPS last year was $1.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.09 and $7.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.93. EPS for the following year is $8.45, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.58 and $8.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $5.38B. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.48B to a low estimate of $5.29B. As of the current estimate, Genuine Parts Company’s year-ago sales were $4.82B, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $11.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.19B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.79B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.87B, up 13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.49B and the low estimate is $21.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.