It’s an appealing income play to consider B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

The price of B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) closed at 3.34 in the last session, up 7.05% from day before closing price of $3.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19149600 shares were traded. BTG reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0650.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3374, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8866.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTG traded on average about 12.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.84M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05B. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.64% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for BTG is 0.16, which was 0.11 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $382.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $384M to a low estimate of $382M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $362.99M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $496.41M, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $496.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.41M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.