It’s an appealing income play to consider Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK)

The price of Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCK) closed at 95.56 in the last session, up 3.70% from day before closing price of $92.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1035286 shares were traded. CCK reached its highest trading level at $95.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 26.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 443.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $110 from $150 previously.

On February 10, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $110 to $140.

On October 13, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $129.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on October 13, 2021, with a $129 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when NOVAES DJALMA JR sold 5,000 shares for $105.38 per share. The transaction valued at 526,900 led to the insider holds 80,328 shares of the business.

GOH HOCK HUAT sold 5,623 shares of CCK for $702,448 on Mar 14. The President – Asia Pacific Div. now owns 43,290 shares after completing the transaction at $124.92 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, GOH HOCK HUAT, who serves as the President – Asia Pacific Div. of the company, sold 2,030 shares for $125.19 each. As a result, the insider received 254,146 and left with 48,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCK has reached a high of $130.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $85.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.68.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCK traded on average about 1.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 934.65k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 121.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.02M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.18, compared to 5.11M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCK is 0.88, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.12 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $2.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.83, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.11 and $7.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.79. EPS for the following year is $8.99, with 16 analysts recommending between $9.49 and $8.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.39B, up 17.70% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.01B and the low estimate is $13.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.