It’s an appealing income play to consider Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

After closing at $2.90 in the most recent trading day, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed at 3.06, up 5.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19655840 shares were traded. GRAB reached its highest trading level at $3.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8500.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRAB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.80 from $3 previously.

On July 18, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $3.

On June 17, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.20.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on June 17, 2022, with a $3.20 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0310, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5626.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 25.88M shares per day over the past 3-months and 29.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.65B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.77B. Insiders hold about 28.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of Jul 14, 2022 were 98.65M with a Short Ratio of 3.94, compared to 105.05M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 3.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.47 and $-0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.4, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.99B to a low estimate of $2.99B. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $640.66M, an estimated increase of 366.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.99B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.99B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $640.66M, up 366.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.44B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.44B and the low estimate is $3.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.