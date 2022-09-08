It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) stock

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) closed the day trading at 15.59 down -7.59% from the previous closing price of $16.87. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458777 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRGY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Kendall Brandi bought 500 shares for $16.25 per share. The transaction valued at 8,125 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Kendall Brandi bought 500 shares of CRGY for $7,625 on Aug 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 5,500 shares after completing the transaction at $15.25 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Rynd John Clayton, who serves as the of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $16.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,100 and bolstered with 3,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGY has reached a high of $19.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRGY traded about 342.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRGY traded about 354.53k shares per day. A total of 169.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.74M with a Short Ratio of 15.03, compared to 4.43M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.30% and a Short% of Float of 14.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of $0.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.76.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.89B and the low estimate is $1.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.