It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) stock

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) closed the day trading at 0.21 up 1.37% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2923794 shares were traded. HGEN reached its highest trading level at $0.2099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2011.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HGEN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $2 from $13 previously.

Cantor Fitzgerald Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chappell Dale bought 545,488 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,215,347 led to the insider holds 8,675,081 shares of the business.

Chappell Dale bought 323,808 shares of HGEN for $707,844 on May 19. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 8,293,240 shares after completing the transaction at $2.19 per share. On May 18, another insider, Chappell Dale, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, bought 173,700 shares for $1.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 340,799 and bolstered with 8,066,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HGEN has reached a high of $16.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7726, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4199.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HGEN traded about 9.04M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HGEN traded about 5.32M shares per day. A total of 70.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 20.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HGEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.34M with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 6.41M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.81% and a Short% of Float of 14.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-1.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.6 and $-1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.93. EPS for the following year is $-0.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.66 and $-0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.6M, up 743.10% from the average estimate.