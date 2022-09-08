It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Livent Corporation (LTHM) stock

The closing price of Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) was 33.22 for the day, up 6.61% from the previous closing price of $31.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5084893 shares were traded. LTHM reached its highest trading level at $33.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of LTHM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on May 17, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

On May 04, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $25 to $33.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 11 when Antoniazzi Gilberto sold 4,300 shares for $23.32 per share. The transaction valued at 100,276 led to the insider holds 47,386 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Livent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 62.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.96. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 62.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTHM has reached a high of $34.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.28.

Shares Statistics:

LTHM traded an average of 3.47M shares per day over the past three months and 3.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.59M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for LTHM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 22.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.53, compared to 21.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.36% and a Short% of Float of 16.30%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and $0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.18. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.32 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $256M to a low estimate of $177.2M. As of the current estimate, Livent Corporation’s year-ago sales were $88.89M, an estimated increase of 134.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $226.65M, an increase of 118.80% less than the figure of $134.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $256M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $214.84M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $912M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $798.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $420.4M, up 89.80% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.19B and the low estimate is $779M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.