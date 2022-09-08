It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With WeWork Inc. (WE) stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) closed the day trading at 4.07 up 2.26% from the previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2423651 shares were traded. WE reached its highest trading level at $4.1150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

On June 23, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.

On April 22, 2022, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Mizuho initiated its Buy rating on April 22, 2022, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 25,000 shares for $3.91 per share. The transaction valued at 97,750 led to the insider holds 2,384,284 shares of the business.

MATHRANI SANDEEP bought 23,500 shares of WE for $99,875 on Aug 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,359,284 shares after completing the transaction at $4.25 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Fernandez Andre J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $5.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 200,500 and bolstered with 454,938 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WE has reached a high of $14.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9204, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.5996.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WE traded about 5.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WE traded about 3.44M shares per day. A total of 761.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 648.37M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 80.45M with a Short Ratio of 11.52, compared to 69.21M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.40% and a Short% of Float of 39.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.47, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.73 and $-2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.99. EPS for the following year is $-0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.74 and $-1.27.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.37B and the low estimate is $4.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.