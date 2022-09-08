Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) closed the day trading at 5.41 down -7.20% from the previous closing price of $5.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2860353 shares were traded. SWIM reached its highest trading level at $5.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.06.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SWIM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $5.50 from $8 previously.

On November 11, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $27.

On November 08, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on November 08, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $27.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SWIM traded about 810.40K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SWIM traded about 394.69k shares per day. A total of 113.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.80M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 2.99, compared to 3.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 6.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.36 and $0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.97. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.52 and $0.69.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $219.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.7M to a low estimate of $215M. As of the current estimate, Latham Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $180.89M, an estimated increase of 21.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $257.89M, an increase of 62.50% over than the figure of $21.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $271M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $249.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $880M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $850.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $866.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $630.46M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $883.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.01B and the low estimate is $695M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.