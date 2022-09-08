OGE (OGE Energy Corp.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) closed at 41.53 in the last session, up 2.72% from day before closing price of $40.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1057054 shares were traded. OGE reached its highest trading level at $41.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.71.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OGE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

On January 25, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $39.

Argus Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Horn Patricia D sold 4,015 shares for $39.95 per share. The transaction valued at 160,399 led to the insider holds 27,875 shares of the business.

McQuistion Cristina F sold 2,200 shares of OGE for $86,703 on Mar 08. The VP- Corp Resp & Stewardship now owns 25,552 shares after completing the transaction at $39.41 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, HAUSER DAVID L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $37.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 37,250 and bolstered with 2,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, OGE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGE has reached a high of $42.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OGE traded on average about 1.14M shares per day over the past 3-months and 838.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 200.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.70M. Insiders hold about 0.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for OGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 2.93M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.56% and a Short% of Float of 2.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OGE is 1.64, which was 1.57 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.99%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.09. The current Payout Ratio is 35.40% for OGE, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.21 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.01.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $494.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $616.64M to a low estimate of $266.85M. As of the current estimate, OGE Energy Corp.’s year-ago sales were $558.24M, an estimated decrease of -11.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, down -15.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.97B and the low estimate is $2.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.