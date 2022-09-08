Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) closed the day trading at 3.52 down -3.03% from the previous closing price of $3.63. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1897738 shares were traded. ORGO reached its highest trading level at $3.6600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4100.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORGO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Leibowitz Arthur S bought 3,000 shares for $4.75 per share. The transaction valued at 14,265 led to the insider holds 70,854 shares of the business.

Driscoll Michael Joseph bought 5,000 shares of ORGO for $24,000 on Aug 12. The Director now owns 25,547 shares after completing the transaction at $4.80 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, ERANI ALBERT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 29,669 shares for $4.89 each. As a result, the insider received 145,081 and left with 59,248,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Organogenesis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.42, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGO has reached a high of $17.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9502, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.9082.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORGO traded about 1.07M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORGO traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 129.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.67M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 5.79, compared to 7.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.66% and a Short% of Float of 22.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.33 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $120.9M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $121M to a low estimate of $120.8M. As of the current estimate, Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $107.6M, an estimated increase of 12.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $129M, an increase of 13.40% over than the figure of $12.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $129.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $128.2M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $497.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $494.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.06M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $544.8M and the low estimate is $544.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.