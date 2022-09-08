Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $1.74 in the most recent trading day, Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) closed at 1.86, up 6.90%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1327850 shares were traded. QUOT reached its highest trading level at $1.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QUOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 19, 2019, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $8.Morgan Stanley initiated its Underweight rating on December 19, 2019, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when GESSOW ANDREW J bought 6,000 shares for $1.80 per share. The transaction valued at 10,800 led to the insider holds 141,375 shares of the business.

GESSOW ANDREW J bought 5,000 shares of QUOT for $9,150 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 375,108 shares after completing the transaction at $1.83 per share. On Aug 26, another insider, GESSOW ANDREW J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,630 and bolstered with 135,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has reached a high of $7.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6360, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2182.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 95.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.30M. Insiders hold about 8.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for QUOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.39M with a Short Ratio of 5.61, compared to 6.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.13, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.28 and $-0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $78.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.5M to a low estimate of $71.5M. As of the current estimate, Quotient Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $115.32M, an estimated decrease of -32.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.85M, a decrease of -42.00% less than the figure of $-32.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $71.85M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $71.85M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $345.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.49M, down -34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $388.24M and the low estimate is $371.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.