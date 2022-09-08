The name ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) closed at 1.05 up 8.93% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0861 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1257011 shares were traded.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on April 06, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On March 04, 2022, The Benchmark Company Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $4.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on January 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $5.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 25 when Dourney Daniel bought 1,000 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 2,070 led to the insider holds 1,000 shares of the business.

LARSEN JOHN L bought 10,000 shares of ATIP for $36,300 on Nov 30. The Executive Chairman now owns 98,450 shares after completing the transaction at $3.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATIP has reached a high of $4.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1875, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1096.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATIP has traded an average of 949.99K shares per day and 442.66k over the past ten days. A total of 203.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.75M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ATIP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 2.38M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.05 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.06 and $-0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.1. EPS for the following year is $-0.04, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.11.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $169.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $174.43M to a low estimate of $166.4M. As of the current estimate, ATI Physical Therapy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $167.78M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATIP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $680.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $687.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $627.87M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $768.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $806M and the low estimate is $753.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.