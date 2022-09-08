The name Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed at 0.50 down -2.32% from its previous closing price of $0.52. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1422245 shares were traded. CIDM reached its highest trading level at $0.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4901.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cinedigm Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on January 21, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $3 from $2 previously.

On July 07, 2020, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Speculative Buy rating and target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Canning John K. sold 77,976 shares for $0.57 per share. The transaction valued at 44,560 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIDM has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5814, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8093.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIDM has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 660.92k over the past ten days. A total of 175.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.20M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CIDM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 5.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.05, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.03 and $-0.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.55M to a low estimate of $10.8M. As of the current estimate, Cinedigm Corp.’s year-ago sales were $12.65M, an estimated decrease of -11.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIDM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.71M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $53.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $55.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $56.05M, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $77.44M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $83.4M and the low estimate is $71.48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.