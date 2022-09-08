The name Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) closed at 0.46 down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0058 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4419344 shares were traded. MTCR reached its highest trading level at $0.5197 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4551.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Metacrine Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.30 and its Current Ratio is at 22.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $14 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 19 when Klassen Preston sold 44,748 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 22,472 led to the insider holds 922,510 shares of the business.

Walker Paul Edward sold 459,700 shares of MTCR for $444,853 on Dec 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,563,257 shares after completing the transaction at $0.97 per share. On Dec 22, another insider, Sonsini Peter W., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 459,700 shares for $0.97 each. As a result, the insider received 444,853 and left with 2,563,257 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTCR has reached a high of $4.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.4967, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6017.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MTCR has traded an average of 385.35K shares per day and 663.68k over the past ten days. A total of 42.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.04M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MTCR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 483.89k with a Short Ratio of 0.74, compared to 704.91k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.16 and $-1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.32, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.32 and $-1.32.