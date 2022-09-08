The name Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock clocked out at 8.71, up 3.08% from its previous closing price of $8.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1856127 shares were traded. MIST reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MIST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.30 and its Current Ratio is at 21.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on April 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

On March 05, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 29, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when TRUEX PAUL F bought 5,000 shares for $5.60 per share. The transaction valued at 28,000 led to the insider holds 81,780 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIST has reached a high of $9.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.41.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MIST traded 134.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 254.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 42.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MIST as of Jul 14, 2022 were 326.19k with a Short Ratio of 5.38, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.42, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.28 and $-1.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.44. EPS for the following year is $-1.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.14 and $-1.93.