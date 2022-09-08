There are many powerful catalysts in the market: AMETEK Inc. (AME) can be one of them

The closing price of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) was 122.63 for the day, up 2.61% from the previous closing price of $119.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281081 shares were traded. AME reached its highest trading level at $122.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.69.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of AME’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 82.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on July 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $122 from $170 previously.

On December 17, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $159.

Wolfe Research Upgraded its Peer Perform to Outperform on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $162 to $166.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Kohlhagen Steven W sold 3,000 shares for $126.81 per share. The transaction valued at 380,439 led to the insider holds 45,964 shares of the business.

AMATO THOMAS A sold 615 shares of AME for $81,814 on Mar 28. The Director now owns 9,560 shares after completing the transaction at $133.03 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Conti Anthony James, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,160 shares for $133.37 each. As a result, the insider received 688,186 and left with 26,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AMETEK’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AME has reached a high of $148.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.26.

Shares Statistics:

AME traded an average of 1.00M shares per day over the past three months and 999.47k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 230.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 228.49M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AME as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.26, compared to 2M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.64% and a Short% of Float of 0.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.72, AME has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.71%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 17.70% for AME, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 01, 2012 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.27, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.56 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.43. EPS for the following year is $5.82, with 17 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.48B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, AMETEK Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 5.70% over than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.51B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $6.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.