There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) can be one of them

The closing price of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) was 67.23 for the day, up 5.82% from the previous closing price of $63.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4734046 shares were traded. PEG reached its highest trading level at $67.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.80.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of PEG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $76.

On March 22, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.

Evercore ISI Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on January 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $71.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Chernick Rose M sold 200 shares for $64.31 per share. The transaction valued at 12,862 led to the insider holds 30,321 shares of the business.

IZZO RALPH sold 9,889 shares of PEG for $638,019 on Sep 01. The Executive Chair of the Board now owns 431,724 shares after completing the transaction at $64.52 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Chernick Rose M, who serves as the Vice President and Controller of the company, sold 200 shares for $65.51 each. As a result, the insider received 13,102 and left with 30,521 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PEG has reached a high of $75.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.07.

Shares Statistics:

PEG traded an average of 2.61M shares per day over the past three months and 2.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 505.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 498.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PEG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.74, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.22% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.96, PEG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.32.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.5, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.03 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $3.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.62, with 20 analysts recommending between $3.89 and $3.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2B to a low estimate of $1.56B. As of the current estimate, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s year-ago sales were $1.87B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $-3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.68B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PEG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.72B, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.93B and the low estimate is $7.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.