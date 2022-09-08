There is a good chance Chewy Inc. (CHWY) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $33.03 in the most recent trading day, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed at 34.26, up 3.72%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4167146 shares were traded. CHWY reached its highest trading level at $34.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.65.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHWY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $55.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Singh Sumit sold 11,748 shares for $40.46 per share. The transaction valued at 475,371 led to the insider holds 47,613 shares of the business.

Singh Sumit sold 10,460 shares of CHWY for $515,592 on Aug 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 59,361 shares after completing the transaction at $49.29 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Singh Sumit, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 217,986 shares for $49.29 each. As a result, the insider received 10,743,933 and left with 504,715 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 122.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.84.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 421.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.12M. Shares short for CHWY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.93M with a Short Ratio of 4.23, compared to 20.49M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.74% and a Short% of Float of 34.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.06 and a low estimate of $-0.16, while EPS last year was $-0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.03 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.12 and $-0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $-0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.89B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.69B and the low estimate is $10.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.