There is a good chance Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) closed at 444.01 in the last session, up 3.78% from day before closing price of $427.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+16.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1465923 shares were traded. ULTA reached its highest trading level at $445.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $427.64.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ULTA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $475 to $485.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on May 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $400 to $475.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Halligan Catherine Ann sold 200 shares for $428.81 per share. The transaction valued at 85,762 led to the insider holds 2,444 shares of the business.

Kimbell David C sold 14,783 shares of ULTA for $6,279,633 on Sep 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 41,912 shares after completing the transaction at $424.79 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Kimbell David C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 14,783 shares for $424.79 each. As a result, the insider received 6,279,633 and left with 41,912 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ulta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ULTA has reached a high of $438.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $330.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 396.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 390.51.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ULTA traded on average about 847.48K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.51M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ULTA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.97, compared to 1.23M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 3.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 26 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.44 and a low estimate of $4.6, while EPS last year was $4.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.78, with high estimates of $4.64 and low estimates of $3.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $22.51 and $19.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.31. EPS for the following year is $21.99, with 30 analysts recommending between $24.46 and $20.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULTA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.53B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.63B, up 10.40% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.48B and the low estimate is $9.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.