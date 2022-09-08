There Is Still Room For PTC Inc. (PTC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) was 118.51 for the day, up 3.31% from the previous closing price of $114.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1143125 shares were traded. PTC reached its highest trading level at $118.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.13.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 17, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $155.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $175 to $138.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Moret Blake D. sold 30,824 shares for $115.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,550,016 led to the insider holds 9,391,050 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 125,000 shares of PTC for $14,505,678 on Sep 02. The Director now owns 9,421,874 shares after completing the transaction at $116.05 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 23,576 shares for $115.01 each. As a result, the insider received 2,711,568 and left with 9,546,874 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.14, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $136.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 112.28.

Shares Statistics:

PTC traded an average of 732.27K shares per day over the past three months and 970.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.42M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 2.53M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.35 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.35 and low estimates of $1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $5.35, with 13 analysts recommending between $5.98 and $4.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.7M to a low estimate of $481.65M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $480.66M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.29B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.