There Is Still Room For Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) was 9.47 for the day, up 9.35% from the previous closing price of $8.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1792890 shares were traded. QTRX reached its highest trading level at $9.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of QTRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $12 from $40 previously.

On August 09, 2022, SVB Leerink Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $15.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on August 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when DOYLE MICHAEL A bought 15,000 shares for $10.16 per share. The transaction valued at 152,418 led to the insider holds 48,614 shares of the business.

Toloue Masoud bought 105,000 shares of QTRX for $1,095,150 on Aug 12. The President & CEO now owns 185,823 shares after completing the transaction at $10.43 per share. On Aug 12, another insider, DOYLE MICHAEL A, who serves as the CFO and Treasurer of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $10.43 each. As a result, the insider paid 156,502 and bolstered with 33,614 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTRX has reached a high of $60.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.32.

Shares Statistics:

QTRX traded an average of 743.82K shares per day over the past three months and 458.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.33M. Insiders hold about 8.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.60% stake in the company. Shares short for QTRX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.29, compared to 1.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.78% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.25 and a low estimate of $-0.67, while EPS last year was $-0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.49, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.06 and $-2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.24. EPS for the following year is $-2.38, with 4 analysts recommending between $-2.12 and $-2.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.9M to a low estimate of $28.73M. As of the current estimate, Quanterix Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.82M, an estimated increase of 27.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.09M, an increase of 19.50% less than the figure of $27.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.72M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $125.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $128.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.56M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $161.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $165.5M and the low estimate is $159.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.