There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

In the latest session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) closed at 311.36 up 11.85% from its previous closing price of $278.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+32.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2243844 shares were traded. SEDG reached its highest trading level at $311.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $277.67.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on August 05, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $389.

On June 02, 2022, Oppenheimer Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Perform but kept the price unchanged to $334.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Prishkolnik Rachel sold 2,191 shares for $275.82 per share. The transaction valued at 604,314 led to the insider holds 12,146 shares of the business.

Adest Meir sold 7,722 shares of SEDG for $2,415,653 on Aug 08. The VP, Core Technologies now owns 168,335 shares after completing the transaction at $312.83 per share. On Jul 27, another insider, Adest Meir, who serves as the VP, Core Technologies of the company, sold 6,252 shares for $321.08 each. As a result, the insider received 2,007,410 and left with 176,057 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SolarEdge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 121.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEDG has reached a high of $389.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $200.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 296.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 285.09.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEDG has traded an average of 986.89K shares per day and 785.84k over the past ten days. A total of 55.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SEDG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.8M with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.64 and a low estimate of $1.22, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.93, with high estimates of $2.23 and low estimates of $1.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.69 and $5.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.76. EPS for the following year is $9.77, with 22 analysts recommending between $11.9 and $7.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $725.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $744.3M to a low estimate of $633.75M. As of the current estimate, SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $455.49M, an estimated increase of 59.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.27M, an increase of 54.50% less than the figure of $59.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $895M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $738.48M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEDG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.81B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.96B, up 55.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.19B and the low estimate is $3.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.