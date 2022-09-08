There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Azul S.A. (AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL) closed the day trading at 9.43 up 7.65% from the previous closing price of $8.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1169183 shares were traded. AZUL reached its highest trading level at $9.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.68.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AZUL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.77 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on July 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $17 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $22.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AZUL has reached a high of $22.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.04.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AZUL traded about 2.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AZUL traded about 1.99M shares per day. A total of 116.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.87M. Shares short for AZUL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.06, compared to 10.15M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-1.27, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.41, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $-1.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.43 and $-4.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.4. EPS for the following year is $-0.95, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.51 and $-4.64.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $738.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $772.65M to a low estimate of $694.8M. As of the current estimate, Azul S.A.’s year-ago sales were $321.47M, an estimated increase of 129.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $817.75M, an increase of 81.50% less than the figure of $129.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $843.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $788.97M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AZUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.85B, up 64.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.88B and the low estimate is $3.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.