There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

The closing price of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) was 62.70 for the day, up 6.34% from the previous closing price of $58.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1107603 shares were traded. JKS reached its highest trading level at $62.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JKS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $80.20.

UBS Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on April 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $41.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JKS has reached a high of $76.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.24, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.39.

Shares Statistics:

JKS traded an average of 1.28M shares per day over the past three months and 1.33M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.33M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.80% stake in the company. Shares short for JKS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.36, compared to 2.95M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.73, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.02 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.65. EPS for the following year is $3.98, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JKS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.41B, up 54.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.88B and the low estimate is $9.79B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.