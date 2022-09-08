There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Samsara Inc. (IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) closed the day trading at 12.78 down -1.99% from the previous closing price of $13.04. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3383971 shares were traded. IOT reached its highest trading level at $12.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.18.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IOT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 27, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $16 from $27 previously.

On January 10, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Chadwick Jonathan sold 6,103 shares for $12.83 per share. The transaction valued at 78,292 led to the insider holds 71,749 shares of the business.

Calderon Benjamin sold 43,566 shares of IOT for $558,642 on Sep 02. The now owns 123,684 shares after completing the transaction at $12.82 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Calderon Benjamin, who serves as the of the company, sold 39,715 shares for $14.01 each. As a result, the insider received 556,447 and left with 167,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $31.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.07.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IOT traded about 1.52M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IOT traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 507.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.00M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.29M with a Short Ratio of 4.41, compared to 9.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.63% and a Short% of Float of 10.04%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.23 and $-0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.24. EPS for the following year is $-0.19, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.14 and $-0.27.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $143M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $144M to a low estimate of $141.2M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.04M, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $151.09M, an increase of 32.70% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $153M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $148.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $599.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $581.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $594.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $428.35M, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $766.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $789.8M and the low estimate is $720.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.