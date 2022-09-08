There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding XP Inc. (XP)

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) closed the day trading at 19.39 up 2.59% from the previous closing price of $18.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1558266 shares were traded. XP reached its highest trading level at $19.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.63.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 07, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $31.

Citigroup Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 09, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $31 to $26.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XP’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XP has reached a high of $51.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XP traded about 4.17M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XP traded about 3.64M shares per day. A total of 558.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 408.50M. Insiders hold about 26.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for XP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.03, compared to 9.08M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.53% and a Short% of Float of 2.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.19. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.77 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.57B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.17B and the low estimate is $2.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.