This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Clarivate Plc (CLVT)

As of close of business last night, Clarivate Plc’s stock clocked out at 12.22, up 4.36% from its previous closing price of $11.71. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3994456 shares were traded. CLVT reached its highest trading level at $12.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CLVT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 102.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on July 13, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On February 04, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $35 to $16.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $16.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Samson James Gordon sold 50,000 shares for $14.25 per share. The transaction valued at 712,470 led to the insider holds 838,787 shares of the business.

Samson James Gordon sold 58,000 shares of CLVT for $806,927 on May 11. The Chief Product Officer now owns 888,787 shares after completing the transaction at $13.91 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Samson James Gordon, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $14.13 each. As a result, the insider received 226,080 and left with 946,787 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLVT has reached a high of $26.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.43.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CLVT traded 4.77M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 674.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 536.38M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CLVT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 35.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.82, compared to 35.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.29% and a Short% of Float of 9.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.19, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.3 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $691.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $695.9M to a low estimate of $689.7M. As of the current estimate, Clarivate Plc’s year-ago sales were $445.64M, an estimated increase of 55.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.88B, up 48.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.01B and the low estimate is $2.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.