This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

In the latest session, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at 12.81 down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $12.96. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2649545 shares were traded. CRDO reached its highest trading level at $13.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.68.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Thorngate-Gottlund Adam sold 1,560 shares for $14.44 per share. The transaction valued at 22,529 led to the insider holds 280,350 shares of the business.

Thorngate-Gottlund Adam sold 1,560 shares of CRDO for $23,084 on Aug 23. The General Counsel & Secretary now owns 281,910 shares after completing the transaction at $14.80 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.08.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CRDO has traded an average of 976.34K shares per day and 1.78M over the past ten days. A total of 144.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.76M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.09M with a Short Ratio of 6.45, compared to 5.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 7.11%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.18 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $199.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.49M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.48M, up 91.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $310.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $330.94M and the low estimate is $302.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.