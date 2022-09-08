This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Volcon Inc. (VLCN)

As of close of business last night, Volcon Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.77, up 10.80% from its previous closing price of $2.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1031726 shares were traded. VLCN reached its highest trading level at $2.8389 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VLCN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,928 led to the insider holds 3,650 shares of the business.

Okonsky Christian bought 20,000 shares of VLCN for $23,180 on May 19. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 350,031 shares after completing the transaction at $1.16 per share. On May 16, another insider, Davis Stephanie Michelle, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 452 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 515 and bolstered with 452 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLCN has reached a high of $17.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9250, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9472.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VLCN traded 3.57M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.53M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLCN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 642.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.11, compared to 174.2k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.36 and low estimates of $-0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.46 and $-1.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.46. EPS for the following year is $-1.31, with 1 analysts recommending between $-1.31 and $-1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $449k, up 886.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.31M and the low estimate is $15.31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 245.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.