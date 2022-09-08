Update from Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): A steady trajectory

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) closed the day trading at 10.78 up 7.26% from the previous closing price of $10.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1178198 shares were traded. CHRS reached its highest trading level at $10.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.07.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 14, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On March 07, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $15.

On July 16, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $20.BofA Securities initiated its Neutral rating on July 16, 2020, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 15 when Stilwell McDavid sold 3,507 shares for $16.80 per share. The transaction valued at 58,919 led to the insider holds 31,611 shares of the business.

HEALY JAMES sold 286,076 shares of CHRS for $4,611,545 on Sep 29. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $16.12 per share. On Sep 28, another insider, HEALY JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 48,329 shares for $17.17 each. As a result, the insider received 829,809 and left with 286,076 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRS has reached a high of $19.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHRS traded about 1.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHRS traded about 1.1M shares per day. A total of 77.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.59M. Shares short for CHRS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.85M with a Short Ratio of 9.52, compared to 9.72M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.72% and a Short% of Float of 16.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.49 and a low estimate of $-0.83, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.63, with high estimates of $-0.51 and low estimates of $-0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2 and $-3.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.96. EPS for the following year is $-0.86, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.34 and $-1.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $270M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $238.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $254.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $326.55M, down -22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $439.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $575.73M and the low estimate is $360M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 72.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.