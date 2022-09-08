Update from Trevena Inc. (TRVN): A steady trajectory

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) closed the day trading at 0.20 up 1.73% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1093565 shares were traded. TRVN reached its highest trading level at $0.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1945.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TRVN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 14, 2020, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On August 28, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $5.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on August 28, 2020, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when Shin Barry sold 31,785 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 13,032 led to the insider holds 873,056 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 178.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRVN has reached a high of $1.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2816, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4295.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TRVN traded about 1.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TRVN traded about 568.87k shares per day. A total of 165.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.33M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TRVN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 8.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.67% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.1 and a low estimate of $-0.11, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.3 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.37. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.31 and $-0.37.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $540k, an increase of 198.30% over than the figure of $-74.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567k, up 367.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $4.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.