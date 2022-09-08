What shareholders can do to beat the market with Big Lots Inc. (BIG) stock

In the latest session, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) closed at 22.76 up 6.95% from its previous closing price of $21.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1252626 shares were traded. BIG reached its highest trading level at $22.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Big Lots Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Telsey Advisory Group on February 28, 2022, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $50 from $53 previously.

On February 09, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $54 to $31.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 14, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $58 to $43.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Padovano Nicholas E sold 4,300 shares for $34.30 per share. The transaction valued at 147,490 led to the insider holds 25,979 shares of the business.

Padovano Nicholas E sold 3,500 shares of BIG for $121,870 on Apr 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 25,841 shares after completing the transaction at $34.82 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Padovano Nicholas E, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 900 shares for $38.39 each. As a result, the insider received 34,551 and left with 18,029 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIG has reached a high of $52.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.05.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIG has traded an average of 1.29M shares per day and 1.87M over the past ten days. A total of 28.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.13M. Shares short for BIG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 7.62, compared to 10.92M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34.23% and a Short% of Float of 62.71%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BIG is 1.20, from 1.20 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29. The current Payout Ratio is 22.60% for BIG, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 22, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 24, 1997 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.92 and a low estimate of $-2.98, while EPS last year was $1.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.5, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-2.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.4 and $-3.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.53. EPS for the following year is $1.82, with 9 analysts recommending between $4.29 and $-1.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.39B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, Big Lots Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated decrease of -8.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.87B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.15B, down -6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.16B and the low estimate is $5.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.