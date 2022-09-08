What shareholders can do to beat the market with iQIYI Inc. (IQ) stock

In the latest session, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) closed at 3.43 up 12.83% from its previous closing price of $3.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11127432 shares were traded. IQ reached its highest trading level at $3.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of iQIYI Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.95.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 01, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4.80.

On August 23, 2022, Macquarie started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $2.80.Macquarie initiated its Underperform rating on August 23, 2022, with a $2.80 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IQ has reached a high of $10.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2453.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IQ has traded an average of 10.61M shares per day and 11.51M over the past ten days. A total of 867.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 387.78M. Insiders hold about 0.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.10% stake in the company. Shares short for IQ as of Jul 14, 2022 were 59.18M with a Short Ratio of 5.58, compared to 61.03M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $-0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.12. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $-0.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.03B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.02B. As of the current estimate, iQIYI Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated decrease of -12.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, a decrease of -7.30% over than the figure of $-12.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.62B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.01B and the low estimate is $4.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.