What shareholders can do to beat the market with Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) stock

As of close of business last night, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 20.81, up 3.53% from its previous closing price of $20.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1709813 shares were traded. RVNC reached its highest trading level at $21.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.02.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RVNC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $17 from $35 previously.

On October 15, 2020, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $42.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 13 when Russell Angus C. bought 6,400 shares for $15.74 per share. The transaction valued at 100,741 led to the insider holds 26,913 shares of the business.

Rankin Aubrey bought 30,000 shares of RVNC for $432,876 on Dec 03. The President, Innovation & Tech now owns 95,463 shares after completing the transaction at $14.43 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, Foley Mark J, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 40,000 shares for $12.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 515,924 and bolstered with 110,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVNC has reached a high of $30.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.95.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RVNC traded 707.83K shares on average per day over the past three months and 828.91k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.42M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for RVNC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.26M with a Short Ratio of 11.43, compared to 7.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.98% and a Short% of Float of 10.25%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-0.96, while EPS last year was $-1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.9, with high estimates of $-0.63 and low estimates of $-1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.65 and $-3.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.53. EPS for the following year is $-2.99, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.9 and $-3.99.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $28.45M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34M to a low estimate of $24.2M. As of the current estimate, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $18.8M, an estimated increase of 51.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $28.4M, an increase of 43.80% less than the figure of $51.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $32.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.6M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $129.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $106.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $77.8M, up 55.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $225.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270M and the low estimate is $184.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 87.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.