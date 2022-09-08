Which analyst expects Ameren Corporation (AEE) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Ameren Corporation’s stock clocked out at 95.61, up 3.68% from its previous closing price of $92.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1358361 shares were traded. AEE reached its highest trading level at $95.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $92.69.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AEE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3564.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on June 30, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $96 from $94 previously.

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $104.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $90.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 01 when MOEHN MICHAEL L sold 2,696 shares for $92.76 per share. The transaction valued at 250,081 led to the insider holds 145,642 shares of the business.

Diya Fadi M sold 7,000 shares of AEE for $666,470 on Aug 30. The SVP & CNO of Subsidiary now owns 87,011 shares after completing the transaction at $95.21 per share. On Aug 17, another insider, Flores Rafael, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,600 shares for $96.07 each. As a result, the insider received 153,712 and left with 14,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ameren’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEE has reached a high of $99.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 91.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AEE traded 1.35M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.09M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 258.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.32M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AEE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.22, compared to 2.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.18% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.00, AEE has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.17%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.85 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.01 and a low estimate of $0.78, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.71, with high estimates of $1.77 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $4.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.07. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.32.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $1.53B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.61B to a low estimate of $1.49B. As of the current estimate, Ameren Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.47B, an estimated increase of 3.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, an increase of 3.60% less than the figure of $3.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.79B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.43B and the low estimate is $6.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.