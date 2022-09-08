Which analyst expects Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) to perform well in the near future?

In the latest session, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed at 156.38 up 5.02% from its previous closing price of $148.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1392712 shares were traded. BILL reached its highest trading level at $156.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.53.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $140.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $284.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, with a $284 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Rettig John R. sold 9,453 shares for $148.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,401,120 led to the insider holds 24,625 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 2,952 shares of BILL for $485,658 on Aug 29. The CLO & CCO now owns 4,829 shares after completing the transaction at $164.52 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,537 shares for $164.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,073,552 and left with 82,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 25.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $348.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 182.02.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BILL has traded an average of 1.83M shares per day and 1.92M over the past ten days. A total of 104.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.75M. Shares short for BILL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $183.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.27M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.27M, an estimated increase of 134.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.83M, an increase of 60.50% less than the figure of $134.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.26M, up 161.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.